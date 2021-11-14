Amarillo Biosciences (OTCMKTS:AMAR) and 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) Critical Review

Amarillo Biosciences (OTCMKTS:AMAR) and 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Amarillo Biosciences and 180 Life Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amarillo Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A 180 Life Sciences 0 0 1 0 3.00

180 Life Sciences has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 164.42%. Given 180 Life Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 180 Life Sciences is more favorable than Amarillo Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Amarillo Biosciences and 180 Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amarillo Biosciences -41,453.98% N/A -574.29% 180 Life Sciences N/A -310.67% -102.68%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.8% of 180 Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 34.4% of Amarillo Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of 180 Life Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Amarillo Biosciences and 180 Life Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amarillo Biosciences $20,000.00 1,430.24 -$1.45 million N/A N/A 180 Life Sciences N/A N/A -$10.88 million N/A N/A

Amarillo Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than 180 Life Sciences.

Risk & Volatility

Amarillo Biosciences has a beta of -0.06, meaning that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 180 Life Sciences has a beta of -0.25, meaning that its stock price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Amarillo Biosciences

Amarillo Biosciences, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in the discovery and development of pharmaceutical and biotech products in the United States and Asia. The company operates in three divisions: Pharmaceutical, Medical, and Consumer. The Pharmaceutical division offers low-dose non-injectable interferon (IFN) for the treatment of neoplastic, viral, and fibrotic diseases. The Medical division focuses on medical devices and developing technology to treat metabolism related diseases, such as Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes. The Consumer division provides a range of nutraceutical and food supplement products that utilize a liposomal delivery system. It owns four issued patents related to the low-dose oral delivery of interferon; one patent is for a product promoting oral health; and three patents are associated with treatment of metabolic disorders. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Amarillo, Texas.

About 180 Life Sciences

180 Life Sciences Corp. develops pharmaceuticals for chronic pain and inflammatory diseases. It operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel drugs that fulfil unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain by leveraging the combined expertise of luminaries in therapeutics from Oxford University, the Hebrew University and Stanford University. The company was founded on September 7, 2016 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

