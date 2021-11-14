Amalgamated Bank Takes $866,000 Position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 22,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in PRA Group by 14.9% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in PRA Group during the second quarter worth about $1,262,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in PRA Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PRA Group during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PRA Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $44.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.26. PRA Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.78 and a 12 month high of $48.13.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $263.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.09 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 16.06%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $251,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura White sold 3,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $162,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,842 shares of company stock valued at $2,161,238 over the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, JMP Securities increased their target price on PRA Group from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

PRA Group Profile

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

