Amalgamated Bank Purchases Shares of 17,078 Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Banner by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Banner by 351.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Banner during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banner during the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banner during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Banner alerts:

BANR opened at $61.68 on Friday. Banner Co. has a 12-month low of $41.12 and a 12-month high of $63.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.40 and a 200-day moving average of $55.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.29. Banner had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $155.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson downgraded Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Banner from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.40.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR).

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.