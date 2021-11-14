Amalgamated Bank Makes New $939,000 Investment in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 23,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 6.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 5.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRS opened at $34.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.98. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $21.71 and a 12 month high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.10. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $387.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -19.56%.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

