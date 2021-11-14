Amalgamated Bank Makes New $1 Million Investment in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in GMS by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 6.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 275.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 1.0% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GMS opened at $58.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.06. GMS Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.77 and a 52 week high of $60.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.24. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 2.07.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.41. GMS had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 111,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.57 per share, with a total value of $5,637,644.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 8,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $486,122.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 240,729 shares of company stock worth $11,501,175 and sold 37,383 shares worth $1,845,116. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GMS. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of GMS from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of GMS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GMS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

