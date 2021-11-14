Amalgamated Bank Invests $980,000 in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 28,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in ChargePoint by 1,754.0% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in ChargePoint by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

In other ChargePoint news, Director Christopher Burghardt sold 3,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $62,666.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 49,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $1,017,743.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,729 shares of company stock worth $4,719,738 in the last three months. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.77.

Shares of CHPT stock opened at $26.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.31. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.87 and a one year high of $49.48.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $56.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($6.97) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

