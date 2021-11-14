Amalgamated Bank Invests $914,000 in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 41,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KRG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,628,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 987,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,054,000 after buying an additional 584,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 391,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,547,000 after buying an additional 17,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KRG. Barclays began coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE KRG opened at $22.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.40, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.35. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $23.14.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.41). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 3.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

