Amalgamated Bank Has $886,000 Holdings in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 294.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,843 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,248 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.05% of Meritor worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MTOR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Meritor by 1.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 85,403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meritor during the first quarter worth $272,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Meritor by 58.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 429,394 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,633,000 after buying an additional 158,634 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Meritor by 3.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 361,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,630,000 after buying an additional 11,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Meritor by 2,576.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritor alerts:

MTOR opened at $27.23 on Friday. Meritor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $33.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meritor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.60.

Meritor Profile

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.