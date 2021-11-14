Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $19.00. The stock had previously closed at $15.93, but opened at $16.55. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Alta Equipment Group shares last traded at $16.74, with a volume of 7 shares traded.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

In other news, Director Zachary E. Savas acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $64,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,781 shares in the company, valued at $500,274.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $44,544.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 53,331 shares of company stock valued at $702,629 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 12,653 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 6,257,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,918,000 after purchasing an additional 41,367 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 135.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $549.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.62.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Alta Equipment Group had a negative return on equity of 6.95% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.

