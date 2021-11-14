Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Analysts expect Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) to post ($0.45) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.58) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Alpine Immune Sciences reported earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to $0.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.24) to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.56). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 169.03% and a negative return on equity of 58.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, major shareholder Decheng Capital China Life Sci bought 1,542,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $14,499,998.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Conway bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,563,190 shares of company stock valued at $24,097,986. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALPN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 547,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 0.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 398,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,558,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,659,000.

NASDAQ ALPN remained flat at $$13.00 during trading on Friday. 55,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,597. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alpine Immune Sciences has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $16.37. The firm has a market cap of $379.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.55.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases; immuno-oncology; and engineered cellular therapies.

