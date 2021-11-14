Alpha Coin (APC) Price Tops $0.0006 on Exchanges

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 14th. One Alpha Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Alpha Coin has a market capitalization of $22,563.22 and approximately $4.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Alpha Coin has traded down 32.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,411.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $664.35 or 0.01031414 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.59 or 0.00274157 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.83 or 0.00249684 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00027581 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003269 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Alpha Coin Profile

Alpha Coin (CRYPTO:APC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Alpha Coin’s official website is alpha-coin.io . Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

