Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.83.

ALRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total value of $126,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $1,931,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,447,179.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,084 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,104 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 8.1% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 5,931,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $502,411,000 after buying an additional 444,404 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 323,590.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after buying an additional 297,703 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,423,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,344,000 after buying an additional 238,432 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 55.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 448,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,963,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 1,304.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,610 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after buying an additional 98,090 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.82. The company had a trading volume of 117,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.28, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.13. Alarm.com has a one year low of $67.39 and a one year high of $108.67.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.81 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alarm.com will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

