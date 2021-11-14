Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Akumin Inc. is a provider of freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services principally in the United States. The company’s imaging procedures include MRI, CT, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, mammography and other interventional procedures. Akumin Inc. is based in PLANTATION, Fla. “

AKU has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Akumin from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Akumin from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Clarus Securities raised their price target on Akumin from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of AKU opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. Akumin has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $4.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average of $2.72.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Akumin by 301.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,621 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akumin during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akumin in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Akumin during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Akumin during the first quarter worth about $7,379,000. 51.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akumin Company Profile

Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

