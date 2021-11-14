Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of AKUS opened at $9.18 on Friday. Akouos has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $23.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average is $11.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akouos from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Akouos stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) by 157.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,240 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.11% of Akouos worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Akouos Company Profile

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

