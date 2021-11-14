Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of AKUS opened at $9.18 on Friday. Akouos has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $23.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average is $11.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.49.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akouos from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.
Akouos Company Profile
Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.
Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Akouos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akouos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.