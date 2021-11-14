Akash Network Price Tops $2.46 (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 14th. One Akash Network coin can now be bought for approximately $2.46 or 0.00003811 BTC on popular exchanges. Akash Network has a market cap of $280.52 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Akash Network has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.29 or 0.00071596 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.76 or 0.00073869 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.59 or 0.00096813 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64,922.57 or 1.00420496 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,583.63 or 0.07089842 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Akash Network Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akash Network’s official website is akash.network . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Buying and Selling Akash Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akash Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akash Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

