Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Bought by Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 638,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,945 shares during the period. Airbnb makes up approximately 1.3% of Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd owned 0.10% of Airbnb worth $79,392,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb stock opened at $206.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.89. The company has a market capitalization of $131.23 billion and a PE ratio of -17.10. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 102.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 874,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total transaction of $129,388,961.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,535,826.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $39,990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,624,632 shares of company stock worth $258,538,804 over the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABNB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.81.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

