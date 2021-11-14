Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.200-$10.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.680. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Air Products and Chemicals also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $2.450-$2.550 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on APD shares. Cowen cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a buy rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $319.00.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $310.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,233,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,112. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $279.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.90. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52-week low of $245.75 and a 52-week high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total value of $99,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward L. Monser bought 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 222,002 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.88% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $558,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

