Aimia (TSE:AIM) PT Raised to C$7.00

Aimia (TSE:AIM) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.99% from the company’s current price.
Shares of AIM stock opened at C$4.93 on Friday. Aimia has a twelve month low of C$3.79 and a twelve month high of C$5.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$455.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.65. The company has a current ratio of 15.88, a quick ratio of 15.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
Aimia Company Profile
Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?
Receive News & Ratings for Aimia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.