Aimia (TSE:AIM) PT Raised to C$7.00

Aimia (TSE:AIM) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.99% from the company’s current price.

Shares of AIM stock opened at C$4.93 on Friday. Aimia has a twelve month low of C$3.79 and a twelve month high of C$5.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$455.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.65. The company has a current ratio of 15.88, a quick ratio of 15.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Aimia Company Profile

Aimia Inc, an investment holding company, focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

