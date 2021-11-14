Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.78.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AGTI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Agiliti stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.67. 384,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,345. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Agiliti has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $26.36.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Research analysts forecast that Agiliti will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Agiliti news, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $343,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert L. Creviston sold 27,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $621,822.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,922 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,773 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

