Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) PT Raised to C$38.00 at Scotiabank

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AFN. National Bankshares set a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Ag Growth International and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Ag Growth International from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$44.22.

TSE:AFN opened at C$33.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$633.04 million and a PE ratio of -1,685.50. Ag Growth International has a one year low of C$25.85 and a one year high of C$48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$33.66.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$302.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$308.33 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ag Growth International will post 3.0399998 EPS for the current year.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

