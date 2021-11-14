AES (NYSE:AES) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AES (NYSE:AES) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.500-$1.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.550. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE AES traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,154,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,069,501. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.82. AES has a twelve month low of $20.27 and a twelve month high of $29.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92.

Get AES alerts:

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. AES had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AES will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. AES’s payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AES from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research raised AES from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.10.

AES Company Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.