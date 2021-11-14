Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Receives $34.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

ADYEY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adyen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Adyen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of ADYEY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.56. 131,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,558. Adyen has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $34.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.21.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

