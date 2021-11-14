Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is Savior LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Savior LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 3.8% of Savior LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Savior LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 24,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 158,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 224,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 26,728 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,365,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,974,000. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 38,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $4,147,185.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 337,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,028,503. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $308,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 515,784 shares of company stock worth $61,403,881. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Truist upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.

AMD stock opened at $147.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.18. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $155.65. The firm has a market cap of $178.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.02.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

