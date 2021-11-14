Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 582,205 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 22,477 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $65,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AEIS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $91.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.77. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.71 and a fifty-two week high of $125.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $346.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

