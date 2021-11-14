Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) PT Raised to $235.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $215.00 to $235.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $230.53.

AAP opened at $239.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $217.13 and its 200-day moving average is $208.35. Advance Auto Parts has a 52-week low of $142.59 and a 52-week high of $240.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.36. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.87%.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $707,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,184,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 479.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 182.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 423.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

