Adshares 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.83 Million (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. Adshares has a market capitalization of $50.09 million and $1.83 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Adshares has traded up 38% against the U.S. dollar. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for $2.49 or 0.00003869 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.75 or 0.00078923 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00009101 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Starbound (SBD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004049 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000430 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 20,136,881 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Adshares’ official website is adshares.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

