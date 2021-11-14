Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Receives $28.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.80.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACET. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adicet Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACET. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Adicet Bio by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Adicet Bio by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 32,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 7,969 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Adicet Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adicet Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Adicet Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACET traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.75. The stock had a trading volume of 40,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,111. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.47. Adicet Bio has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $17.80. The firm has a market cap of $310.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 2.36.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). As a group, analysts anticipate that Adicet Bio will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

