ACV Auctions Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share (NASDAQ:ACVA)

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ACV Auctions in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Moore anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ACV Auctions’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 20.64%.

ACVA has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities started coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist started coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on ACV Auctions from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.08.

ACVA opened at $20.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.79. ACV Auctions has a 1 year low of $16.15 and a 1 year high of $37.77.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACVA. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ACV Auctions by 443.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ACV Auctions by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 147,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $3,145,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 370,875 shares of company stock worth $7,642,708 over the last ninety days.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

