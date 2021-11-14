Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Accor in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Accor in a report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Accor in a report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Accor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Accor in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ACCYY opened at $7.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.39. Accor has a 52-week low of $6.46 and a 52-week high of $8.68.

Accor SA engages in the operation and investment in hotel properties. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Services, Hotel Assets, and New Businesses. The Hotel Services segment corresponds to AccorHotels business as a hotel manager and franchisor. The Hotel Assets segment comprises the group’s owned and leased hotels.

