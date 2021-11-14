Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at TD Securities

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) had its price objective dropped by analysts at TD Securities from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 27.70% from the stock’s previous close.

ABST has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Absolute Software in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Absolute Software from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.42.

Get Absolute Software alerts:

NASDAQ:ABST opened at $10.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $505.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.86. Absolute Software has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $21.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABST. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Absolute Software during the 1st quarter worth $1,234,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Absolute Software by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,920 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Absolute Software during the 1st quarter worth $442,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Absolute Software during the 1st quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Absolute Software during the 1st quarter worth $196,000. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.