Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share on Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of Absolute Software stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $505.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.30 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.33 and its 200 day moving average is $12.86. Absolute Software has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $21.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABST. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Absolute Software by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 909,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,176,000 after purchasing an additional 203,945 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 17,446 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Absolute Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 66.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Absolute Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Absolute Software from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Absolute Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.42.

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

