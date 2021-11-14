Absolute Software Co. (ABST) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 16th

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share on Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of ABST opened at $10.18 on Friday. Absolute Software has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $21.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.30 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABST shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Absolute Software from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Absolute Software from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Absolute Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Absolute Software from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABST. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 909,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,176,000 after acquiring an additional 203,945 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Absolute Software by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 17,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Absolute Software during the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

