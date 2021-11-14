Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Cut to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $10.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $17.00.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ABSI. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Absci in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a hold rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Absci in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Absci in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Absci in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Absci in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Absci presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Shares of Absci stock opened at $11.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.86. Absci has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $31.53.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.15). Absci had a negative net margin of 1,332.67% and a negative return on equity of 263.71%. Research analysts forecast that Absci will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Absci in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Absci in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Absci in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Absci in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Absci in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Absci Company Profile

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

