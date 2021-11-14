ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) to an underperform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

AAVMY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on ABN AMRO Bank from $10.60 to $11.20 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays upgraded ABN AMRO Bank to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ABN AMRO Bank from €11.30 ($13.29) to €13.00 ($15.29) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ABN AMRO Bank from €10.80 ($12.71) to €13.00 ($15.29) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded ABN AMRO Bank to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABN AMRO Bank has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.88.

Get ABN AMRO Bank alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AAVMY opened at $14.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.26 and a 200-day moving average of $13.25. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $15.06.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.