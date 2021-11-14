ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) to an underperform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

AAVMY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on ABN AMRO Bank from $10.60 to $11.20 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays upgraded ABN AMRO Bank to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ABN AMRO Bank from €11.30 ($13.29) to €13.00 ($15.29) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ABN AMRO Bank from €10.80 ($12.71) to €13.00 ($15.29) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded ABN AMRO Bank to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABN AMRO Bank has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.88.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AAVMY opened at $14.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.26 and a 200-day moving average of $13.25. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $15.06.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

