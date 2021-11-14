$953.75 Million in Sales Expected for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) will report sales of $953.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Xilinx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $938.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $969.40 million. Xilinx reported sales of $803.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full-year sales of $3.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Xilinx.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $935.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xilinx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.27.

NASDAQ XLNX traded up $5.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $213.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,812,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,573,380. Xilinx has a 1 year low of $111.84 and a 1 year high of $216.63. The stock has a market cap of $53.00 billion, a PE ratio of 66.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.81 and a quick ratio of 6.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 46.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XLNX. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,825 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,524 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Xilinx in the 1st quarter worth $416,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 77.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

