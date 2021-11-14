9,020 Shares in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Acquired by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ULH. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics during the first quarter worth approximately $3,854,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Universal Logistics by 213.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 207,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after buying an additional 141,134 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Universal Logistics by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after buying an additional 126,335 shares in the last quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Universal Logistics by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP now owns 433,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,108,000 after buying an additional 83,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Universal Logistics by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULH opened at $21.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.46. The stock has a market cap of $568.01 million, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.48. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.05 and a 52-week high of $27.95.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.22. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support in-bound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.

