9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Receives $4.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In related news, Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 73,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $99,999.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 156,529 shares of company stock valued at $192,569. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 7.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,624,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 250,549 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma during the third quarter worth $78,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma during the third quarter worth $181,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma during the third quarter worth $411,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 59.3% during the third quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMTR stock remained flat at $$1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday. 1,573,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,536,059. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $2.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.22.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts expect that 9 Meters Biopharma will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

