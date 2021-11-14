8,840 Shares in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Purchased by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 8,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Pension Service increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.6% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,041,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,454,000 after purchasing an additional 16,358 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 9.0% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at about $980,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 118,377.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 79,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 79,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 76.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 718,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,306,000 after acquiring an additional 310,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $1,527,892.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,620 shares in the company, valued at $6,982,632.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $37.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $31.05 and a one year high of $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 85.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KHC shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

