80,202 Shares in Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) Bought by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 80,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Poseida Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $3,970,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,764,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,851,000 after buying an additional 289,976 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Poseida Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $2,452,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 402,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after buying an additional 189,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 245,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 79,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Matthew A. Spear sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $35,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,813.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,953 shares of company stock worth $632,735. 44.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PSTX shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Poseida Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Poseida Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of PSTX opened at $7.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.26. The company has a quick ratio of 7.51, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $456.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of -0.46. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $13.98.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06. On average, research analysts anticipate that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

Poseida Therapeutics Profile

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

