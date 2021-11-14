7,800 Shares in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 29.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 195.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 10,031 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 99.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,598,000 after buying an additional 50,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the second quarter worth approximately $38,974,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $109,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $42,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,200 shares of company stock worth $351,992. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

KALU opened at $108.01 on Friday. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $73.15 and a one year high of $141.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.01 and a beta of 1.24.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.75). Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $750.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue was up 193.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently -320.00%.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

