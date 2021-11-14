7,800 Shares in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 60.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,093,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $103,994,000 after buying an additional 1,161,813 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Green Plains by 412.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,643,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,817 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Green Plains in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,318,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Green Plains by 10.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 749,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,188,000 after purchasing an additional 67,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Green Plains in the second quarter valued at approximately $562,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GPRE. Roth Capital raised their price target on Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Green Plains from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.55.

In other Green Plains news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 5,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 2,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $82,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,226 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,515. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $39.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Green Plains Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $44.27.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $746.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.46 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Green Plains

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

