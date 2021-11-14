$73.15 Million in Sales Expected for Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) will announce sales of $73.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aviat Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $74.00 million and the lowest is $72.40 million. Aviat Networks posted sales of $70.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aviat Networks will report full year sales of $291.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $290.16 million to $295.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $304.07 million, with estimates ranging from $300.00 million to $306.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aviat Networks.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $73.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.10 million. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 38.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVNW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Aviat Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on Aviat Networks in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Aviat Networks from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Shares of AVNW opened at $32.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $360.44 million, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.01. Aviat Networks has a 52-week low of $13.08 and a 52-week high of $43.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.99.

In other Aviat Networks news, VP Bryan Tucker sold 5,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $189,569.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 7,228 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aviat Networks by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,412 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Aviat Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,576,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Aviat Networks by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aviat Networks by 337.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,952 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 26,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aviat Networks (AVNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.