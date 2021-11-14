$640.71 Million in Sales Expected for ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) will post $640.71 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ManTech International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $638.80 million to $642.62 million. ManTech International posted sales of $638.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that ManTech International will report full year sales of $2.56 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ManTech International.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 5.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America cut ManTech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair cut ManTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ManTech International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANT. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 41.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 4.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,902,000 after purchasing an additional 11,938 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 58.5% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManTech International in the first quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 4.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 65.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MANT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.22. The company had a trading volume of 280,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,137. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.75. ManTech International has a 1 year low of $72.25 and a 1 year high of $101.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.71%.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

