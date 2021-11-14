55,000 Shares in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Purchased by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Oak Street Health by 284.2% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 43,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 32,486 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Oak Street Health during the second quarter worth about $4,825,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Oak Street Health by 332.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Oak Street Health during the second quarter worth about $13,664,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Oak Street Health by 31.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,899,000 after buying an additional 53,064 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $2,334,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $271,964.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 718,910 shares of company stock worth $32,615,195. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OSH opened at $38.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.11. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.97 and a fifty-two week high of $66.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.80% and a negative return on equity of 133.13%. The business had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OSH. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.88.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

