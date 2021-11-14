47,209 Shares in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Purchased by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 47,209 shares of the coupon company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GRPN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Groupon by 410.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,023,796 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $44,187,000 after purchasing an additional 823,102 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Groupon by 415.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 719,925 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $31,072,000 after purchasing an additional 580,262 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Groupon by 94.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 747,324 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $32,255,000 after purchasing an additional 363,540 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Groupon in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,724,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Groupon by 33,799.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 155,597 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after purchasing an additional 155,138 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Groupon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Groupon from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Groupon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.17.

Shares of Groupon stock opened at $27.64 on Friday. Groupon, Inc. has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $64.69. The company has a market cap of $817.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.92.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The coupon company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.66. Groupon had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $214.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Groupon, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

