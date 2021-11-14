3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cheuvreux started coverage on 3i Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.83 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3i Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.27.

Shares of TGOPY opened at $9.70 on Friday. 3i Group has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $9.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.92.

3i Group Plc operates as a private equity and venture capital company. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Scandlines. The Private Equity segment involves in the investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

