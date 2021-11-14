$36.88 Million in Sales Expected for HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) will post sales of $36.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $37.15 million and the lowest is $36.60 million. HomeTrust Bancshares posted sales of $35.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover HomeTrust Bancshares.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.02%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HTBI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other news, EVP Keith J. Houghton sold 4,000 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $110,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,365.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig C. Koontz sold 3,277 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total value of $90,871.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,923 shares in the company, valued at $996,144.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,588 shares of company stock valued at $377,323. Company insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 225.0% during the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 847,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,640,000 after acquiring an additional 586,400 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 677,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,960,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 331,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 17,397 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,571,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 6.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 6,722 shares during the period. 60.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HTBI traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.10. 30,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,911. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.55 million, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.68. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $31.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

