$342.07 Million in Sales Expected for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) will post sales of $342.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $333.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $354.90 million. PacWest Bancorp posted sales of $299.06 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PacWest Bancorp.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $327.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.04 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 45.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.45.

PACW traded down $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $48.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,147. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $50.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $638,973.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,489 shares of company stock valued at $936,244 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,668,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,448,000 after buying an additional 563,363 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 188.7% during the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 59,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 38,690 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 8.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

