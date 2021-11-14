$3.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.49. M&T Bank posted earnings per share of $3.54 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full year earnings of $13.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.48 to $13.93. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $12.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.45 to $12.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 30.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MTB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.24.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total transaction of $122,245.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTB. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the second quarter valued at $158,533,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at $154,892,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 131.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,189,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,318,000 after acquiring an additional 676,212 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at $99,547,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 109.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 980,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,368,000 after acquiring an additional 511,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTB traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $159.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,066,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $116.29 and a 12-month high of $168.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.02. The stock has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

