2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for 2U’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). 2U posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 2U will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to $0.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for 2U.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.35. 2U had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on TWOU shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of 2U from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of 2U from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of 2U from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.

In other news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $1,913,913.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 27,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $1,007,705.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,338.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 527,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,159,000 after buying an additional 95,107 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in 2U by 5,841.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 387,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,128,000 after acquiring an additional 380,524 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 2U in the second quarter worth about $1,035,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 4.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 19.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:TWOU traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,845,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,238. 2U has a twelve month low of $25.37 and a twelve month high of $59.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

